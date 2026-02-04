Daniel O’Donnell leads tributes following death of popular Irish DJ in Luton

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a popular Irish DJ in Luton.

Jim Carway died on February 2, at the age of 77, following a short illness.

Described by those who knew him as “proud Luton Irish man” with family roots in Co. Sligo, Mr Carway was a long-term presenter on local radio shows.

Before his retirement last year, he had been a DJ with Diverse FM for 17 years, where he presented the Luton Irish Live show.

He previously worked with Chiltern Radio and was also a strong supporter of the Country music scene, helping to promote its up-and-coming stars.

For the past 25 years Mr Carway had been involved with the annual Luton St Patrick’s Festival and Parade, which is organised by the Luton Irish Forum (LIF).

In recent years he had been the host for the main stage celebrations.

In 2025 he was the DJ for LIF’s Autumn Social, which was one of the last gigs he undertook before he fell ill.

“This is very sad news for the Luton Irish community,” LIF CEO Noelette Hanlon said.

“Jim was very passionate about Irish music, and introduced us to many fantastic artists such as Nathan Carter,” she added.

“Jim was an example of how you should make the most of your life and we are honoured that his last performance was for us.

"We will do our best to honour his memory on St Patrick’s Parade Day.

“May you rest in gentle peace, Jim.”

Donegal-born singer Daniel O’Donnell is among the many who have paid tribute to Mr Carway following his death.

“It is with shock and great sadness that I learned of the passing of Jim Carway,” he said in a statement on social media.

“I’ve known Jim for many years,” he added.

“He was a very well-respected radio presenter in Luton and he was a great supporter of all the Irish singers and musicians throughout his time on radio.

“It was always a pleasure to be in his company.”

Fellow singer Nathan Carter also paid his respects, stating: “RIP Jim Carway.

“A gentleman and a good friend for over 15 years, taken too soon.“

Mr Carway leaves behind his partner Maureen as well as his wider family and friends.

Funeral details have yet to be confirmed.

