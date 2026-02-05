Luton women honoured at annual St Brigid’s Day celebration

INSPIRING Irish women living in Luton were honoured at the town’s recent St Brigid’s Day celebrations.

The Luton Irish Forum held its tenth annual St Brigid’s Afternoon Tea last week, where more than 250 ladies came together for the event themed ‘Irish Women Come to Luton’.

They were joined by a host of special guests too, including Mayor of Luton Amy Nicholls and local MPs Sarah Owen and Rachel Hopkins.

“The St Brigid’s afternoon teas began as part of our ‘Our Ireland 1916: Luton 2016 Project’, exploring the role of Cumann na mBan, Suffragettes and the Women’s Liberation Movement, to help understand Irish female history since the Easter Rising in 1916,” a LIF spokesperson explained.

“The formula has remained the same - research and present fascinating stories from the past, enjoy an afternoon tea and come together as a community.”

For 2026 the event honoured some of the “amazing women who have made the Luton Irish community the thriving, caring place that it is today”, the organisation confirmed.

“Being an Irish woman in Luton hasn’t always been easy, but these women rose to challenges to help the Irish and wider Luton communities and carry on our proud Irish heritage,” they added.

Presentations made throughout the day focused on a range of categories including caring in the community, charity work, sport and education and the arts.

“There were trailblazers in all these categories,” LIF confirms.

“The celebration wasn’t a definitive list, but a flavour of the sort of qualities that have been needed down the years to strengthen the community, qualities that Ireland’s patron saint, St Brigid had in abundance.”

LIF Communications Officer Dr Elleesa Rushby said the annual event “has always been supported and shaped by our members and volunteers”.

She added: “We are grateful for all the pictures, quotes and memorabilia that families have provided, making this event not just about Irish women but by Irish women.”

During the event, afternoon tea was served to a backdrop of traditional Irish music and a lively dance performance from the Cotter Academy of Irish Dance.

LIF CEO Noelette Hanley also received an award celebrating 20 years in her role, and she was greeted by a standing ovation from the guests.

