Hundreds of jobs under threat after Irish retail group goes into liquidation

HUNDREDS of jobs are at risk at an Irish retail group after it entered administration.

Founded in Dublin in 1990, discount retailer EuroGiant employs around 640 staff at 77 outlets around Ireland.

However, its future is uncertain after the High Court appointed provisional liquidators to the two companies that operate the chain.

According to RTÉ News, a spokesperson for EuroGiant cited rent, day-to-day operating expenses and increased competition as the reasons behind the decision.

The spokesperson added that the business 'is no longer viable in its current form' but will continue to trade as normal while a review is undertaken.