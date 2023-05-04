MAY THE 4TH: Star Wars festival marks first anniversary of Irish whiskey experience

AN Irish Whiskey experience in Kerry is marking its first anniversary this week by hosting a Star Wars festival.

Launched in 2022, the Portmagee ‘Spirit of the Sea’ Experience is a whiskey tasting centre which offers visitors an insight to the history of the area as well as a 360 immersive experience aboard a real life seine boat.

Located in the quaint fishing village of Portmagee, Portmagee Whiskey’s interactive visitor attraction was designed by international themed attraction experts Katapult, and part-funded by tourism development authority Failte Ireland.

Set in purpose-built geodesic domes, the experience quickly became a must-visit destination, with locals and tourists flocking to the new attraction.

Located close to the Skellig Islands, Portmagee is also a popular filming location.

It has featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi in recent years.

As it celebrates one year in operation, the team behind Portmagee Whiskey were keen to acknowledge the area’s claim to movie fame.

“We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating our one-year anniversary and have welcomed so many visitors to our new experience in that time”, Portmagee Whiskey Co-Founder, John Murphy, said.

“We set out to create a destination that would both tell the wonderful stories of our home village of Portmagee, as well as become a home for our award-winning whiskey brand.

“The Katapult team has been instrumental in creating an experience that reflects those exact ambitions and put us on a path for success in the future.”

Their anniversary celebrations kick off today, with their May The 4th Sci-Fi Film Festival.

The annual Star Wars themed event runs from May 4-6 and includes a comic book convention. For full details click here.