Michael Flatley undergoes surgery following aggressive cancer diagnosis
Entertainment

MICHAEL FLATLEY has undergone surgery for "an aggressive form of cancer", according to his social media channels.

The 64-year-old Irish dancer and choreographer found fame in the Irish dancing production Riverdance, which was first performed as a seven-minute interval break in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994.

The post on Flatley's Instagram account said:

"Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

"He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors.

"No further comments will be made at this time.

"We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. Teamlord."

After the success of Riverdance at Eurovision, it was extended into a full-length show and opened at Dublin's Point Theatre in 1995.

Flatley, who was born into a blue-collar Irish-American family in Chicago, followed up with his own stage show, Lord Of The Dance.

Flatley has also expanded into film in recent years, having directed and starred in the 2018 spy thriller Blackbird.

In the film Flatley plays former MI6 operative Victor Blackley, who is drawn back into the world of espionage he had once left behind.

Last year Flatley also launched a Lord Of The Dance tour to raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

