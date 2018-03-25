'So proud of this boy' - Nathan Carter's brother Jake wins Ireland's Dancing with the Stars
JAKE CARTER is on top of the world after winning Ireland's Dancing With The Stars.

The Liverpool singer-songwriter and dance partner Karen Byrne wowed the judges in the live final on RTE tonight.

His brother Nathan took to Instagram to congratulate him.

"So proud of this boy," he wrote. 

After battling it out for the last 12 weeks, Carter was one of three star dance couples fighting it out for the coveted Glitter Ball Trophy.

Speaking at the start of the series, the musician had said he was hoping to add a new string to his bow.

And it looks like he's definitely accomplished that.

Carter, who is the younger brother of singing sensation Nathan Carter, was joined in the series by fellow celebrities Deirdre O’Kane, Marty Morrissey, Bernard O'Shea, Maia Dunphy, Norah Casey, Erin McGregor, Alannah Beirne, Jake Carter, Robert Heffernan, Tomás O'Leary and Anna Geary.

The expert panel of judges included Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson.

