Derry Girl star announced as tenth celebrity for Dancing with the Stars
Entertainment

Leah O'Rourke.

DERRY GIRL star Leah O'Rourke, who played Jenny in the hit Channel 4 Comedy, has been announced as the tenth celebrity to take part in Dancing with the Stars.

Returning for its sixth series on RTÉ One in January, the show has been announcing a host of celebs that will be taking part.

Speaking about taking to the dancefloor in the New Year, O'Rourke, who plays Jenny Joyce in the hit comedy series, said:

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the show. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. If I'm brave enough to showcase terrible singing on Derry Girls, I'm hoping I'll be brave enough to showcase my attempts at dancing.

"I'm looking forward to taking on a new challenge, shaking off the school plait and showing a more glam side to me."

O'Rourke has also appeared in several short films including Wasted, Anna and Normality, and played Siobhán in the award-winning film Half Brothers.

Other celebrities that have been announced for the show include Panti Bliss, Eurovision star Brooke Scullion and former state pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy.

Dancing with the Stars returns to RTÉ One in January.

