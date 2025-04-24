Netflix releases trailer for Wednesday series two, as filming wraps in ‘beautiful Ireland’
Entertainment

Netflix releases trailer for Wednesday series two, as filming wraps in ‘beautiful Ireland’

NETFLIX has released the trailer for the second instalment of its hit series Wednesday which it confirms has wrapped filming in “beautiful Ireland”.

The first series, which is based on the character Wednesday Addams, from the Addams Family, was the most watched show in Netflix’s history.

Wednesday series two has been filmed in Ireland

Series two sees Jenna Ortega return at the lead character as she heads back to Nevermore Academy, which is now led by new principal Barry Dort, who is played by Steve Buscemi.

Joanna Lumley is also a new addition to the cast for the second series, which sees Wednesday’s little brother Pugsley, played by Isaac Ordonez, joining her at the school for the first time.

Netflix confirmed this week that the series will be split in half – as they will release the first episodes on August 6 and the second batch on September 3.

They also revealed that production has wrapped on the show, which was filmed in Ireland and directed by Tim Burton.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who are the creators, writers, and showrunners of the Netflix series, have since described the filming location as “truly magical”.

“It adds a sense of timeless beauty, wonder, and epic spectacle to the world of Wednesday,” they explain.

“It’s no coincidence that Dracula author Bram Stokerhailed from Dublin, and his stories were inspired by the stories of Irish folklore.”

Watch the trailer here...

 

See More: Filming, Ireland, Series Two, Trailer, Wednesday

