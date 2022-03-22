Netflix series about U2 in early development

A NETFLIX series telling the story of Irish rock band U2 is reportedly in the works.

The streaming giant is teaming up with JJ Abrams' Bad Robot Productions to develop the series, the Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

The series will be written by Anthony McCarten, who has been nominated for an Oscar for 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody which focused on Queen's frontman Freddie Mercury.

Details of U2’s involvement in the project are being kept under wraps, though sources say the band behind hits including 'With or Without You' and 'Pride (In the Name of Love)' is expected to be involved and sanction the project. Plot details are also being kept under wraps.

U2, with members Bono, Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr, was formed in 1976 in Dublin and has released 14 albums. They have sold more than 170 million records worldwide and have received a record 22 Grammys.

McCarten is an acclaimed biographer behind films such as The Theory of Everything (2014), Darkest Hour (2017) and The Two Popes (2019). He has earned nominations for best adapted screenplay at the Oscars for his work on The Theory of Everything and The Two Popes.

The series will fit in alongside a recent surge in popularity of music biopics, including Rocketman and the upcoming Elvis Presley film starring Austin Butler. Biopics telling the stories of Madonna, which she is co-writing and directing, and Bob Marley are also in the works.