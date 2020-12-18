New documentary on Maureen O'Hara marking 100 years since her birth to air on Irish TV on Christmas Day
Entertainment

New documentary on Maureen O'Hara marking 100 years since her birth to air on Irish TV on Christmas Day

A BRAND new documentary on the life of beloved actress Maureen O'Hara is to air on Christmas Day.

The documentary celebrating the life of the Quiet Man star will mark 100 years since the actress was born in Ranelagh, Dublin, and who would go on to become Ireland's first Hollywood star.

Set to air on Irish-language station TG4, the documentary is titled Maureen O'Hara: Banríon Hollywood (Queen of Hollywood) and will delve deep into the life of the "feisty, colourful, energetic, accomplished, talented, no-nonsense" Dubliner.

While Maureen's most famous film was The Quiet Man, the actress was far from quiet herself, the documentary makers note, and she also was far from just an actress: the documentary will explore all aspects of her life, from her birth in Dublin to her career as an actress, singer, and businesswoman, as well as being a champion for women's rights.

Maureen O'Hara: A "feisty, colourful, energetic, accomplished, talented, no-nonsense" Irish woman
Advertisement

The Dubliner famously spoke out about the 'casting couch' in an interview in 1945, calling out powerful men for taking advantage of women in a way which echoes the Me Too movement which exploded more than 60 years later.

Featuring rare archive footage and interviews with her family, friends and co-stars, including Patrick Wayne, Stefanie Powers and Hayley Mills and her grandson Conor Beau Fitzsimons, the documentary will unveil the woman behind the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, and will be a must-watch for fans of O'Hara.

Foynes's Flying Boat Museum will also feature in the documentary, having been an institution close to her heart due to her husband's own career as an aviator.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the documentary, Margaret O’Shaughnessy of The Flying Boat Museum remembers O'Hara as "an iconic movie star, a trailblazer, the queen of technicolour, a very proud Irish woman, but more importantly a friend."

Maureen O'Hara: Banríon Hollywood will air on TG4 at 9pm on Christmas Day.

See More: Christmas Day, Documentary, Maureen O'Hara, TG4, The Quiet Man

Related

Documentary based on Pope Francis's award-winning book to hit Netflix next year
Entertainment 2 days ago

Documentary based on Pope Francis's award-winning book to hit Netflix next year

By: Rachael O'Connor

Dubliners star Barney McKenna’s ‘lost’ final performance to be broadcast on Christmas Day
Entertainment 4 days ago

Dubliners star Barney McKenna’s ‘lost’ final performance to be broadcast on Christmas Day

By: Fiona Audley

WATCH: Christmas advert voted world's most emotional of 2020 revealed
News 5 days ago

WATCH: Christmas advert voted world's most emotional of 2020 revealed

By: Harry Brent

Latest

New project will tackle ‘digital exclusion’ among elderly Irish in Britain
Life & Style 1 day ago

New project will tackle ‘digital exclusion’ among elderly Irish in Britain

By: Fiona Audley

Plaque commemorating childhood home of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott unveiled in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Plaque commemorating childhood home of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott unveiled in Dublin

By: Jack Beresford

World Health Organization tells public visiting family at Christmas is 'not worth the risk'
News 1 day ago

World Health Organization tells public visiting family at Christmas is 'not worth the risk'

By: Harry Brent

The Pogues pay poignant tribute to Kirsty MacColl on 20th anniversary of her tragic death
News 1 day ago

The Pogues pay poignant tribute to Kirsty MacColl on 20th anniversary of her tragic death

By: Jack Beresford

Brendan Gleeson reveals how he transformed into Donald Trump for 'The Comey Rule'
News 1 day ago

Brendan Gleeson reveals how he transformed into Donald Trump for 'The Comey Rule'

By: Jack Beresford