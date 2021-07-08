THIS IS definitely one to watch.

Over the past sixteen months, with not much else to do, millions of us have been spending our time discovering new TV shows and bingeing them all at once.

Probably the most-binged show of the past year was the TV adaption of Sally Rooney's Normal People, starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, who both captured hearts around the world (Including that of Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa-- not big deal).

Also in the past year, it was revealed that Channel 4's hilarious Derry Girls series is officially one of the most binge-worthy shows in the world (Although anyone who has ever seen it before could have told you that!).

Now the two incredibly bingeworthy shows have combined-- and is available to watch on Netflix now.

The Deceived is a thriller set in an imposing, downright creepy house amid the raw wilderness of rural County Donegal, Ireland, and tells the story of Ophelia, an English student who falls for her married lecturer, Irishman Michael.

When Michael disappears, she tracks him down to a rural Irish village, where she discovers his wife has tragically died in a fire apparently started by her own cigarette-- but believe it or not (!), not everything is as it seems...

The nail-biting thriller comes from creators Tobias Beer and Lisa McGee-- who you may know as the creator of the one-and-only Derry Girls.

It also stars the brilliant Paul Mescal, and while The Deceived was released after Normal People, it began production before Mescal became a global heart-throb, so serious kudos to the person in charge of casting there.

Some other familiar faces also feature in the six-part thriller, including Derry Girls favourite Ian McElhinney, who plays Grandad Joe in the hit Channel 4 comedy.

The Deceived was first released in August 2020 and aired on Channel 5, but has just been released on Netflix in Ireland and the UK, so you can watch all six episodes uninterrupted-- and trust us one this one, once you've started it will be exceptionally hard to stop.

You've been warned...