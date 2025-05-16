New podcast unearths untold stories of the Irish in Manchester
A POWERFUL new podcast is giving voice to the Irish community in Manchester, with stories of migration, music, identity, and belonging at its heart.

There’s A Lot I Haven’t Asked is an eight-part audio series that explores the resilience and legacy of the Irish in Britain’s “second city.”

Created by Manchester-born Irish actor and writer Hannah Donelon, the series features original music by renowned traditional musician Michael McGoldrick. It aims to capture the deeply personal – and often overlooked – experiences of Irish emigrants and their descendants.

There's a Lot I Haven't Asked Yet is about the Irish in Manchester

Beginning with tales of emigration in the 1960s and 70s, when the Irish were Britain’s largest migrant minority, the series gradually moves forward in time to include the voices of second- and third-generation Irish Mancunians.

Through these stories, the podcast reflects on the challenges of leaving home, the bittersweet process of settling in a new country, and the enduring pride in Irish heritage.

Donelon describes the project as a “privilege” and says she was struck by how eager people were to share what their Irish identity means to them.

“What was immediately clear during my interviews is how much we care about our Irishness – how much we want to celebrate it, understand it, and share it,” she said.

Hannah Donelon hosts the podcast series

Episodes are rich with memories of rural Irish childhoods, community halls filled with music and dance, and the contradictions of growing up between cultures.

Whether recalling GAA matches in local parks or late-night sessions in backroom pubs, the series invites listeners into a vibrant, emotionally resonant world.

While the podcast offers older listeners a chance to reminisce, it also speaks to younger generations searching for a deeper connection to their roots. And for those without an Irish background? “Céad míle fáilte” – a hundred thousand welcomes.

The series offers a universal message: that everyone’s story matters.

There’s A Lot I Haven’t Asked is produced by Ian Stewart and Gary Hadfield at Blueprint Studios, with support from the Consulate General of Ireland in Manchester and public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

It also benefits from contributions by Irish Mancunian and Made by Mortals.

Episodes will be released weekly starting Sunday, 1st June, and are available on all major streaming platforms and at theresalotihaventasked.co.uk.

