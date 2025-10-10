Kodaline announce breakup but final album on the way

IRISH band Kodaline have announced they are parting ways after over a decade of making music together.

In an emotional video shared to their official Instagram page, members Steve Garrigan, Vincent May, Mark Prendergast, and Jason Boland reflected on the band’s career, describing the decision to split as “bittersweet” but heartfelt.

“After over a decade together, we've made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Kodaline,” the band said in the video.

“From busking on the streets of Dublin to playing shows across the world, it really has been the stuff that dreams are made of.”

Kodaline’s farewell won't come without a parting gift; the band revealed they will return to the studio one last time to record a fifth and final album, aiming to finish on a high note.

Originally formed in 2005 under the name 21 Demands, the band gained early attention with the track Give Me a Minute, which topped the Irish charts.

They rebranded as Kodaline in 2012, embracing a more expansive sound that resonated with audiences both in Ireland and abroad.

Their debut album, In a Perfect World (2013), reached number one in Ireland and number three in the UK, launching hits like High Hopes and All I Want.

The follow-up records, Coming Up for Air (2015), Politics of Living (2018), and One Day at a Time (2020), cemented their place as one of Ireland’s most beloved modern rock bands, with multiple chart-topping releases and over a billion streams on Spotify.

Kodaline’s music also reached global audiences through placements in TV dramas such as Grey’s Anatomy and The Vampire Diaries.

Most recently, they headlined Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival in 2024, one of their final major performances.

In their farewell message, the band expressed deep gratitude to their supporters: “We are, and always will be, forever grateful for your love and support. It’s been a journey we’ll never forget, and we hope the music stays with you long after we’re gone.”

No release date has been announced yet for the final album.