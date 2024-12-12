Nicola Coughlan will watch Christmas Day debut in Doctor Who at home with family in Ireland

NICOLA COUGHLAN is about to make her Doctor Who debut.

The Galway native, who has starred in the likes of Derry Girls and Bridgerton, joins the cast of the iconic British series for its Christmas Day special, titled Doctor Who: Joy to the World, which features Ncuti Gatwa as the eponymous doctor.

The Irish actor plays the role of Joy who checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary.

This week Coughlan shared her delight at being asked to join the cast and to work with the show's head writer Russell T Davies and revealed she will watch the show at home in Ireland with her family.

How did this Doctor Who role come about for you?

My agent rang me and said that Russell T Davies wants to talk to you, and that is a very exciting call to get, so of course I said “OK” and he said “come up to Cardiff, come and do Doctor Who”. I had to say to Russell, I don’t know too much about all of this but I would love to come and do it.

I’m such a big fan of Ncuti, he is a once-in-a-generation talent, and the thought of getting to act opposite him made this a very easy yes for me.

How does it feel to be part of the “Whoniverse” and more specifically, a Doctor Who Christmas special?

It’s a huge honour. It’s such an institution, so to be part of it at all is such a brilliant thing. I know how important the Christmas special is to people.

It’s the kind of thing where the whole family will sit down at Christmas, even if they aren’t regular viewers.

Alex Pillai, who directed the episode, is such a huge Whovian and told us stories about him and his family watching it in the 70s. If I get to be part of that new memory for people, it’s a big honour.

What can you tell us about the character of Joy?

Joy is someone that comes across very shy and retiring when you first meet her. She’s somebody who never wants to cause a fuss, and it’s a bit strange at the beginning because you see her checking into this hotel on her own on Christmas Eve and you don’t really know what her story is going to be at this stage.

It seems quite unusual, and then you realise that she’s somebody who is hiding a lot of pain and has a lot of struggle in her life, but is not really facing it.

When she meets the Doctor, he’s not somebody who is going to let her rest on her laurels and he really takes her through it. It’s a big adventure.

How did you react when reading the script?

I just loved it so much, aside from being completely confused by the timeline at first when marking up my scripts! You also often film things out of sequence so there’s already elements of time travel in filming any show, and then you put in the actual Doctor Who time travel and you’re thinking “oh my god”.

I just thought that this is really fun, and it’s so different to anything I’ve ever done before.

I was super excited to do the stunts, which are a thing that I didn’t know I would enjoy. The chance to do those was brilliant.

Describe the dynamic between Joy and the Doctor?

I think the dynamic between them is very, sort of, he pushes her and she tries to remain a brick wall. A very polite and sweet brick wall, but he knows that in order to get to where needs to be with Joy, he needs to push her to uncomfortable places.

It’s a very interesting dynamic because she wants to remain polite and unaffected but the Doctor is not going to let her do that.

How did it feel to act with lots of special effects and actors in alien costumes/prosthetics?

It was amazing because it felt like “oh, we really are in Doctor Who”. It’s not just a bunch of humans.

When that door opens and a Silurian walks in, you know you’re in the Whoniverse. I was thinking, here we go!

What do you think makes Doctor Who so special, especially at Christmas?

I think it’s the perfect family show, because it’s funny, it’s heartfelt and it’s adventurous.

It’s just pure excitement, and joy, and I think this episode in particular has a really beautiful message underpinning it which is all down to Steven Moffat’s writing.

It’s a perfect cocktail of all those things.

Where will you be watching the episode on Christmas Day?

I’ll be home in Ireland with my family, so I’ll be watching and very much hoping to impress my teenage nephew.

We sat down and watched the Christmas special last year all together, thinking “this is going to be me next year!”.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World airs at 5.10pm on BBC One on Christmas Day