Paul Mescal lands role of 'sexy, dangerous, morally ambivalent' spy
Entertainment

Paul Mescal lands role of 'sexy, dangerous, morally ambivalent' spy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: Paul Mescal speaks during SAG-AFTRA Foundation's "God's Creatures" screening at the Robin Williams Center on September 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

PAUL MESCAL is to take on the role of a spy in an upcoming thriller, it has been announced.

The star of Normal People and Aftersun is set to play the lead role in A Spy By Nature penned by Oscar winner Kevin Macdonald, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Described as a smart, modern espionage thriller, A Spy By Nature explores a young spy’s growing talent for lying and subterfuge, and the consequences this has on his professional and private lives.

Mescal will play Alec Milius, a disillusioned twenty-something whose gift for deception catches the eye of MI6. Caught up in the thrusts of a geopolitical war on commodities involving the British and the Americans, at home he struggles to preserve his relationship with his girlfriend and build a future together.

As his web of lies grows, Alec is forced to confront his own nature — whether he can be a good man as well as a good spy.

The film is adapted by BAFTA winner and Academy Awardnominee John Hodge (Trainspotting, The Beach) from the first novel in Charles Cumming’s bestselling Alec Milius spy series, with the most recent draft by Joseph Charlton.

The film is produced by Chris Clark (All the Money in the World, Calvary, Legend) and Quentin Curtis (All the Money in the World, Legend). Serving as executive producers, HanWay Films and Ingenious Media developed the project together with the producers.

“I’ve wanted to make A Spy By Nature for many years — and when I met Paul Mescal, with his beguiling mixture of intelligence, skill and youth, I knew I’d found the perfect star,” said MacDonald. “This is a very modern spy story — sexy, dangerous, morally ambivalent — and only an actor of Paul’s talent could pull it off.”

Producers Clark and Curtis said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this exciting and timely thriller to the screen with Kevin Macdonald, whose extraordinary track record of captivating and thought-provoking cinema makes him the ideal director for it. The search for the perfect actor to play Alec Milius has been a long one. But as soon as we saw Paul Mescal’s remarkable breakthrough performances we knew we had found a performer with the intelligence, depth and charisma to interpret this compellingly multifaceted role.”

