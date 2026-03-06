Ten Minutes with... Basicville

WEXFORD duo Basciville are back with a new single.

Saintmaking, the first taste of their second album Love In The Time Of The State, is due on March 13.

This week they took time out to talk to The Irish Post...

What are you up to?

Currently stuck in traffic on our way to Belfast. Other than that, preparing for the release of our album and a tour starting next month!

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Lover, You Should’ve Come Over. Every single time. Also Let Down by Radiohead.

Which musician or singer or band has most influenced you?

Probably Jeff Buckley, Eddie Vedder or Radiohead.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Geese Getting Killed, Lemoncello.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Ravenwood in Wexford.

What has been your favourite venue?

The Duncairn, Belfast.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

East of Eden or the Border Trilogy by Cormac McCarthy.

What are your favourite lyrics?

“Now the 1st of December was covered in snow. So was the turnpike from Stockbridge to Boston, oh the Berkshires seemed dream like on account of that frostin’. With ten miles behind me and ten thousand more to go. Transports me to so many places and memories.”

Which living person do you most admire?

Ronan Byrne (musician and producer, and part of the contemporary Irish alternative/experimental music scene. He’s associated with projects around Dublin and Wexford.)

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Sincerity of intent.

What would be your motto?

Have a good time, all the time.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

Say no to things you don’t wanna do, from Colm Mac Con Iomaire (composer and musician from Blackrock, who plays keyboards, violin and sings with The Frames).

Pantomime or opera?

Opera.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

Being right on the sea.

. . . and the worst?

People’s aversion to cleaning up after their dogs.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Having a good time, all the time.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Twin Peaks: The Return or the cardboard cutout at the entrance to the Obama Plaza.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My blonde Telecaster.