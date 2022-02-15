Paul Mescal to star in adaptation of mystery thriller book released today
Entertainment

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Actor Paul Mescal attends the Film Independent screening of "The Lost Daughter" at the Pacific Design Center on November 14, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

IRISH ACTOR Paul Mescal is set to star in a new mystery thriller based on a novel that is released today.

The End of Getting Lost by Robin Kirman follows a young woman and her husband in the 1990s as they travel around Europe to celebrate their first year of marriage.

However the woman, Gina, has little to no memory of that first year due to having sustained a head injury, and begins to gain a sense that Duncan, her husband, is keeping secrets from her.

As the pair hop borders across Europe, their former lives threatening to catch up with them while the truth grows more elusive, with the reader witnessing how love can lead us astray, and what it means to lose oneself in love.

The book is released today, 15 February, with the story shifting perspectives between the two character as it moved back and forward in time.

The buzz surrounding the book has led its movie adaptation already entering pre-production, with Mescal set to play Duncan alongside Maid's Margaret Qualley.

Qualley will also produce the film with Dakota Johnson, who Mescal recently appeared alongside in Netflix's Oscar-nominated motherhood drama The Lost Daughter.

Kirman is adapting the screenplay for The End of Getting Lost, alongside Johnson and Ro Donnelley producing for TeaTime Pictures.

Turkish-French director Deniz Gamze Ergüven will take the helm of the film, whose credits include 2015's Mustang and two episodes of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

A release date is yet to be announced.

See More: Amazon Prime, Paul Mescal

