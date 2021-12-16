Documentary about Irish actor Peter O'Toole to air on Christmas day

A NEW documentary about the life and career of Irish actor Peter O'Toole is to air on TG4 on Christmas Day.

The story of the hell raising life of O’Toole makes for an entertaining and insightful documentary full of fun stories of wild excess, brilliant movie anecdotes and at the heart of it, the story of a man searching for an identity and longing to be Irish.

Peter O’Toole was known throughout the world as Lawrence of Arabia, as an accomplished actor and as an Irishman.

His career saw him conquer the stage and screen as one of Ireland's greatest movie stars and saw him be nominated for eight Oscars for performances in classics like Lawrence of Arabia, The Lion in Winter, My Favourite Year and Venus.

However, between his time on stage and screen, O’Toole spent his life in Connemara, a place he called home and which that offered him a refuge and respite from the pressures of the world of entertainment.

Featuring rare family archive and interviews with his daughter Kate O’Toole, friends and co-stars, including supermodel, actress and singer Twiggy, the legendary actor Brian Blessed and Irish co-stars Bryan Murray, Jim Bartley and Mary Coughlan, 'Peter O’Toole – Réalta & Rógaire' is the definitive account of the life and career of the country's greatest movie stars and his enduring love of Ireland.

Produced by Dearg Film, the film airs on TG4 at 9.25pm and worldwide on www.tg4.ie

