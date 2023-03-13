PICTURES: Birmingham kicks off St Patrick’s celebrations in style
St Patrick himself was on hand to oversee proceedings in Birmingham (Pics: Chris Egan)

CELEBRATIONS marking St Patrick’s Day got underway in Birmingham over the weekend – with the crowds coming out to mark Ireland’s national day in style

Flag-bearers led the parade in Birmingham (Pics: Chris Egan)

Responsibilities for the city’s annual St Patrick’s celebrations were handed over to the Birmingham Irish Association (BIA) for 2023.

The Birmingham Pipe and Drums band also took part (Pics: Chris Egan)

With roadworks and regeneration works still taking place in Digbeth – the traditional location for the city’s annual St Patrick’s Parade and festivities – BIA had to find a new location for this year’s event.

Members of the Kidd School of Irish Dance waked in the parade (Pics: Chris Egan)

They opted for a smaller community event and walking parade, which took place in Cannon Hill Park yesterday (Sunday, March 12) and proved a hit with all who attended.

Hurlers on the march during the parade in Cannon Hill Park (PicsL: Chris Egan)

The parade kicked off at 11am and brought revellers out to celebrate all things Irish ahead of St Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17.

Dancers from the Scanlon School of Irish Dance

Lyra Westcott from the McCarty Felton School of Irish Dance in Stratford Upon Avon

Thumbs up from Sean McDermotts GAA Club

Young paraders enjoying the afternoon

