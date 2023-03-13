PICTURES: Birmingham kicks off St Patrick’s celebrations in style

CELEBRATIONS marking St Patrick’s Day got underway in Birmingham over the weekend – with the crowds coming out to mark Ireland’s national day in style

Responsibilities for the city’s annual St Patrick’s celebrations were handed over to the Birmingham Irish Association (BIA) for 2023.

With roadworks and regeneration works still taking place in Digbeth – the traditional location for the city’s annual St Patrick’s Parade and festivities – BIA had to find a new location for this year’s event.

They opted for a smaller community event and walking parade, which took place in Cannon Hill Park yesterday (Sunday, March 12) and proved a hit with all who attended.

The parade kicked off at 11am and brought revellers out to celebrate all things Irish ahead of St Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17.