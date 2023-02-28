Rehearsals underway in Dublin as Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen gets Irish premiere
Entertainment

Rehearsals underway in Dublin as Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen gets Irish premiere

Cast members Aisling O’Sullivan, Denis Conway, Gary Lydon and Killian Scott in rehearsals for the Irish premiere of Hangmen by Martin McDonagh

REHEARSALS are underway in Dublin for the premiere of playwright Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen.

The play, which received its world premiere in London in 2015, has yet to be shown in Ireland, where a major new production comes on the back of the release of McDonagh’s multiple award-winning and Oscar nominated feature film The Banshees of Inisherin.

Based in Oldham, Greater Manchester, Hangmen tells the story of Harry, the second-best hangman in England, who has just learnt that hanging is to be abolished.

The stellar ensemble cast for the Irish Premiere of Hangmen by Martin McDonagh pictured at rehearsals in the Gaiety Theatre

Funded by the Arts Council and produced by Gaiety Productions in association with Decadent Theatre Company, the play will open at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre on March 11.

The creative team is led by director Andrew Flynn, who has a long association with McDonagh’s work, and the ensemble cast includes Aisling O’Sullivan, Denis Conway, Gary Lydon and Killian Scott.

The darkly comic tale follows the success of recent Gaiety Productions of McDonagh’s work, including The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Lonesome West.

Hangmen runs at the Gaiety Theatre from March 11 to April 8.

