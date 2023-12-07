Roisin Gallagher, Ciarán Hinds and Moe Dunford return in The Dry series two
ROISIN GALLAGHER will be back on our screens early next year in the second instalment of the hit comedy drama The Dry.

Belfast native Gallagher returns to the role of recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan, alongside a stellar Irish cast from the first series including fellow Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds, Dubliner Pom Boyd and Waterford man Moe Dunford.

A host of new faces have joined them as the story picks up seven months on from the events of the first series and finds the Sheridan family in their new normal.

Michael McElhatton, of Game of Thrones fame, joins the series as Finbar, Bernie’s new close companion, whilst Dubliner Thommas Kane Byrne, who starred in Derry Girls, plays Billy, Ant’s new nemesis.

Kin’s Sam Keeley is also a new face, popping up as charming barista Alex.

“I am thrilled to be jumping back into Shiv’s shoes once more,” Gallagher said.

“It has been a joy to work with the returning cast from series one – and this time we’ve welcomed some new faces to share the chaotic shenanigans of the Sheridan’s life,” she added.

“I cannot wait to see where this next chapter takes us, there are so many more hilarious twists and turns on her continuous battle to stay sober.”

Filmed in Dublin, the eight-part second series of The Dry, which has been written by Nancy Harris and directed by Paddy Breathnach, will launch on ITVX and RTÉ on February 29, 2024.

