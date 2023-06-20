THE DRY: Roisin Gallagher ‘thrilled’ to be back filming second series in Dublin

THE second series of hit television show The Dry has begun filming in Dublin.

Production company Element Pictures, who are responsible for the likes of Normal People, Conversations with Friends and The Gallows Pole, has confirmed that work on second instalment of the popular Irish comedy drama is now underway.

Series one of The Dry followed the life of Shiv Sheridan, a recovering alcoholic, played by Roisin Gallagher, who returned home to Dublin after years of partying in London.

She soon found there was booze all around her back home and struggled to settle as the lives of her family members quickly began to unravel.

Series two sees the story moved along by seven months, where the Sheridans are in their new normal and it would appear that the family is relatively content.

Shiv’s been sober, celibate, and solvent for six months, Ant has hung onto his job at the estate agents - and his relationship with Max, and Caroline’s making up for a lost time by sleeping with everyone she meets on Tinder.

The eight-part second series has been written by BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Nancy Harris and is being directed by Paddy Breathnach.

Gallagher returns to the role of Shiv, accompanied by an exciting array of new cast arrivals.

Michael McElhatton, of Game of Thrones fame, joins the series as Finbar, Bernie’s new close companion, whilst Dubliner Thommas Kane Byrne, who starred in Derry Girls, plays Billy, Ant’s new nemesis.

Kin’s Sam Keeley is also a new face, popping up as charming barista Alex.

“I am thrilled to be jumping back into Shiv’s shoes once more,” Gallagher said.

“It has been a joy to work with the returning cast from series one – and this time we’ve welcomed some new faces to share the chaotic shenanigans of the Sheridan’s life,” she added.

“I cannot wait to see where this next chapter takes us, there are so many more hilarious twists and turns on her continuous battle to stay sober.”

Emma Norton, Executive Producer at Element Pictures, said of the new series: “We all fell in love with the Sheridan family in season one and so it’s a huge treat to get to spend more time in their company.

“Nancy has a hilarious and heartbreaking arc for this season and Paddy is leading our wonderful Irish cast and crew, to bring this fantastic new chapter to life.”

Filming for series two takes place in and around Dublin.

Earlier this year series one of The Dry scooped two gongs at the Irish Film and Television Awards, for Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Drama and Best Original Score.

The second series of The Dry will stream exclusively on ITVX and RTÉ next year.