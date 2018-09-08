Ronan Keating blasts actress who "skipped him" at GQ awards
Entertainment

Ronan Keating blasts actress who "skipped him" at GQ awards

Poor Ronan.

The former Boyzone singer opened up about the poor etiquette of one attendee of the GQ awards earlier this week.

The 'Life is a Rollercoaster' singer said he and wife Storm were rudely skipped in the queue to have their picture taken.

Keating, speaking on Magic Radio said: "You know the red carpet gets backed up a little bit. Always at all these events, whatever you do there’s a little bit of a queue at the red carpet...Storm and I are standing there and having a chat with Erin O’Connor, the model and the lady from Game of Thrones – Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie)."

Keating continued: "We’re having a chat, having a bit of craic and I can see this figure coming… and they’re moving at speed. There’s no one with them, they’re on their own.

Advertisement

He described the actress wearing a certain style dress: "There’s this kind of flowing Bollywood style dress. In they walk, past us, through the queue, past the whole queue, straight to the top of the red carpet, in front of the photographers and boom - hand on the hip."

The Irish singer said the actress' behaviour startled many people in the queue: "You can just see everybody in the queue - everyone’s just looking, going, 'who the **** does she think she is?!'"

Keating added: "You wouldn’t mind if there was one of these American publicist people going 'out of the way, excuse me'.

"But no on her own, on her tod, walked straight in. Top of the queue, passes everyone out and then just stone faced just stands there," he added.

Since Keating's rant on air, numerous people have suggested the actress in question was Kate Beckinsale.

Advertisement

The British actress has neither confirmed nor denied she was reponsible for the behaviour Keating described.

See More: Ronan Keating

Related

Ronan Keating warns fans of people impersonating him as part of online scam
Entertainment 3 months ago

Ronan Keating warns fans of people impersonating him as part of online scam

By: Rebecca Keane

Ronan Keating surprises fan targeted by a fake instagramer pretending to be the Irish singer
Entertainment 11 months ago

Ronan Keating surprises fan targeted by a fake instagramer pretending to be the Irish singer

By: Irish Post

Ronan Keating thinks Boyzone-Westlife supergroup would be 'fun'
Entertainment 2 years ago

Ronan Keating thinks Boyzone-Westlife supergroup would be 'fun'

By: James Mulhall

Latest

Mattress Mick reveals Donald Trump refused an Irish made mattress for his Irish visit
News 1 day ago

Mattress Mick reveals Donald Trump refused an Irish made mattress for his Irish visit

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí appeal for information as man dies in hospital following collision in Donegal
News 1 day ago

Gardaí appeal for information as man dies in hospital following collision in Donegal

By: Rebecca Keane

Robert Sheehan's new movie with David Tennant looks terrifying
News 1 day ago

Robert Sheehan's new movie with David Tennant looks terrifying

By: Jack Beresford

Stunning five-bedroom home with landscaped gardens and sunroom up for sale in Cork countryside
Life & Style 1 day ago

Stunning five-bedroom home with landscaped gardens and sunroom up for sale in Cork countryside

By: Aidan Lonergan

Several people report seeing wild 'puma' on the loose in Cork as CSPCA set live traps
News 1 day ago

Several people report seeing wild 'puma' on the loose in Cork as CSPCA set live traps

By: Aidan Lonergan