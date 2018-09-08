Ronan Keating blasts actress who "skipped him" at GQ awards

Poor Ronan.

The former Boyzone singer opened up about the poor etiquette of one attendee of the GQ awards earlier this week.

The 'Life is a Rollercoaster' singer said he and wife Storm were rudely skipped in the queue to have their picture taken.

Keating, speaking on Magic Radio said: "You know the red carpet gets backed up a little bit. Always at all these events, whatever you do there’s a little bit of a queue at the red carpet...Storm and I are standing there and having a chat with Erin O’Connor, the model and the lady from Game of Thrones – Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie)."

Keating continued: "We’re having a chat, having a bit of craic and I can see this figure coming… and they’re moving at speed. There’s no one with them, they’re on their own.

He described the actress wearing a certain style dress: "There’s this kind of flowing Bollywood style dress. In they walk, past us, through the queue, past the whole queue, straight to the top of the red carpet, in front of the photographers and boom - hand on the hip."

The Irish singer said the actress' behaviour startled many people in the queue: "You can just see everybody in the queue - everyone’s just looking, going, 'who the **** does she think she is?!'"

Keating added: "You wouldn’t mind if there was one of these American publicist people going 'out of the way, excuse me'.

"But no on her own, on her tod, walked straight in. Top of the queue, passes everyone out and then just stone faced just stands there," he added.

🚨 We've got some celeb gossip from the GQ Awards 🚨 (and who doesn't love a bit of goss?!) Ronan had a run in with a British actress last night at the awards, but the big question is... who was it?! pic.twitter.com/U8sBJUIDOF — Magic Radio – More of the Songs You Love 🎶 (@magicfm) September 6, 2018

Since Keating's rant on air, numerous people have suggested the actress in question was Kate Beckinsale.

The British actress has neither confirmed nor denied she was reponsible for the behaviour Keating described.