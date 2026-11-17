THE Sands Family will take to the stage at London’s Irish Cultural Centre on November 21, fresh from Tommy Sands’ lifetime achievement honour at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards.

The singer, songwriter and broadcaster received the award at Dublin’s Vicar Street on November 10, where it was presented by Bernadette Devlin McAliskey. It recognised a career in which music and a commitment to peace have been closely intertwined.

For London’s Irish community, the Hammersmith concert offers a chance to celebrate that achievement with the family whose performances helped bring Tommy’s music to an international audience.

From Co. Down, siblings Tommy, Ben, Colum and Anne have spent more than five decades taking Irish songs, stories and humour around the world. Their travels have brought them to venues including New York’s Carnegie Hall and Moscow’s Olympic Stadium.

Yet the appeal of a Sands Family evening remains rooted in something more intimate: the harmonies, laughter and exchanges of a family gathering.

Tommy’s best-known songs include There Were Roses, which carries a story of friendship and loss during the Troubles. His writing has brought the experiences of Northern Ireland to listeners far beyond its shores.

There will also be a younger voice on the Hammersmith bill. Special guest Ava Turnbull, a 15-year-old singer-songwriter and musician, grew up in Rostrevor, Co. Down, within the extended Sands family.

She brings her own contemporary influences to that musical inheritance, joining an evening that spans generations while drawing on a shared tradition.

The concert takes place at the Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith, on Saturday, November 21. Further details and booking information are available at irishculturalcentre.co.uk.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.