Sean Hayes ‘thrilled’ to be making West End debut in Good Night, Oscar

MULTIPLE award-winning actor Sean Hayes will be making his West End debut in Good Night, Oscar at the Barbican Theatre this summer.

The Irish American, whose great-grandfather emigrated to the US from Ballylongford in Co. Kerry, is well known for his long-running role in the hit US sitcom Will and Grace, for which he won an Emmy Award.

Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant in Good Night, Oscar

More recently he has been treading the boards on Broadway in the new play Good Night, Oscar.

He will reprise his Tony Award-winning performance in the play at the Barbican Theatre this summer.

Coming direct to London from its critically acclaimed Broadway run, the play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright, centres on a fictional event in which pianist and comedian Oscar Levant, played by Hayes, appears on The Tonight Show with Jack Paar.

Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar and Sean Hayes as Oscar Levant in the Broadway production (Pic: Joan Marcus)

“It’s thrilling to be making my West End debut at the Barbican this summer with Good Night, Oscar,” Hayes said this week.

“I’m eager to introduce one of the all-time greats, Oscar Levant, to the UK.”

He added: “The response we received on Broadway was incredible and I’m hoping British audiences will appreciate the history of this fascinating man - a multi-faceted pioneer, from concert pianist to infamous raconteur. It’s an honour to bring this production to London.”

Sean Hayes is excited to make his West End debut this summer

Writer Doug Wright is similarly excited to bring the production to the West End.

“Good Night, Oscar was one of my very happiest Broadway experiences, and a richly satisfying collaboration with the celebrated Sean Hayes and our director Lisa Peterson,” he said.

“I can't wait to introduce the irascible, indefatigable whirlwind that was Oscar Levant to London audiences.

“He'd be thrilled to play the Barbican, even posthumously.”

Good Night, Oscar runs at the Barbican Theatre from July 31 to September 21.

