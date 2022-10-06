Settlement reached between Alec Baldwin and family of Halyna Hutchins over on-set death

ALEC BALDWIN and the production company for the film Rust have reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was fatally shot on set.

Hutchins died after a prop gun held by Baldwin was discharged during rehearsals for the western film in October 2021.

Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others involved in the production earlier this year.

Mr Matthew Hutchins, Halyna's wife, said on Wednesday that a settlement had now been reached, subject to court approval, and that as part of the agreement the civil case would be dismissed.

It has also been announced that filming for the movie will recommence in January 2023, and Mr Hutchins will come on board as executive producer.

"The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023," Mr Hutchins said.

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr Baldwin).

"All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

No further details about the settlement have been released.

No criminal charges have yet been brought in relation to Hutchins' death, however the Santa Fe District Attorney has said that the civil settlement will have "no impact" on the ongoing criminal investigation.

A spokesperson for the DA's office said charges would still be brought if they were warranted by the "facts and evidence" in the case.