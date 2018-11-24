Shane Lynch gives the middle finger on the Late Late Show alongside Boyzone cast

The singer flipped off host Ryan Tubridy and the entire nation on camera.

Shane Lynch was late to proceedings on Friday night but made quite an entrance.

The singer was treated to a video of his younger self dancing alongside Ronan Keating, Stephen Gately, Keith Duffy and Mikey Graham which entertained the audience greatly.

Lynch wasn't impressed with the old footage and exploded on live TV...

"I busted my bollocks to get here and you see that clip, you can shove it up your f***ing hole," he said.

"No. I don't give a f**k," he said while putting up his middle finger to the camera.

His response attracted quite the reaction from viewers at home...

The usual pearl-clutching about #ShaneLynch 's bad language ignores that fact that "I busted my bollocks to get here and you see that clip, you can shove it up your fucking hole," is one of the most beautifully cadenced sentences ever uttered on Irish TV. — Colm O'Regan (@colmoregan) November 24, 2018

Must be an embarrassment for the rest of the Boyzone lads who are professional to have to put up with Shane Lynch acting like a wanker as per 😅 #latelate — Diarmaid O'Connor (@DiarmaidOConnor) November 23, 2018

Fair play to Shane Lynch. Imagine someone playing an embarrassing clip of you from 25 years ago every other time you appear on the Telly. Glad Tubridy got his ass handed to him. — John Caddell (@jcaddelltweets) November 24, 2018