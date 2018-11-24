Shane Lynch gives the middle finger on the Late Late Show alongside Boyzone cast
The singer flipped off host Ryan Tubridy and the entire nation on camera.

Shane Lynch was late to proceedings on Friday night but made quite an entrance.

The singer was treated to a video of his younger self dancing alongside Ronan Keating, Stephen Gately, Keith Duffy and Mikey Graham which entertained the audience greatly.

Lynch wasn't impressed with the old footage and exploded on live TV...

"I busted my bollocks to get here and you see that clip, you can shove it up your f***ing hole," he said.

"No. I don't give a f**k," he said while putting up his middle finger to the camera.

His response attracted quite the reaction from viewers at home...

