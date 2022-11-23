Stars of Love Actually to reunite for 20th anniversary special
Stars of Love Actually to reunite for 20th anniversary special

THE CAST of iconic Christmas film Love Actually are to reunite for a 20th anniversary special, it has been announced.

The one-hour special will air on ABC in America on 29 November, and will feature some of the cast members as they delve into what made the film so special.

Hugh Grant, Emma Thomspon, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will all feature, as well as writer/director Richard Curtis.

According to ABC, the special will look at how the film successfully corralled a diverse ensemble to create a charming and winsome film examining various loving relationships during a frantic month leading up to Christmas in London, England, going on to become a beloved holiday tradition around the world.

The program, which comes a little early, considering the film was released on November 6, 2003, will also look at how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the ways people interact, love and connect, and the all-important need for kindness in families and communities.

The new reunion is not the first time the actors from Love Actually – who also include Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and Colin Firth – have come together again.

In 2017, a short sequel to the film was produced for NBC in honor of Red Nose Day, a charity for children in need created by Curtis.

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later - A Diane Sawyer Special will air on Wednesday 29 November on ABC in the US.

