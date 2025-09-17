Trio jailed over planned attack on RUC have convictions quashed as court says police conduct 'reprehensible'

THREE men who were jailed over an attempt to attack a police football team have had their convictions quashed.

In 1991, Declan Moen, Conor Gilmore and Declan Murphy, who is now a Sinn Féin councillor, were found guilty at a non-jury trial of possessing explosive substances.

The convictions were in relation to a bomb planted in 1989 at Limavady FC's ground ahead of a match against the RUC.

Judges at the Court of Appeal today ruled the convictions were unsafe, adding that 'the conduct of the police is reprehensible' over a failure to disclose police misconduct at the original trial.

Speaking afterwards, Newry and Armagh MP Dáire Hughes said the ruling underscored the need for better processes to address legacy issues.

"I welcome this ruling by the Court of Appeal, overturning the wrongful convictions of these three men, and I want to pay tribute to their persistence in clearing their names," he said.

"The court found 'reprehensible' and deliberate RUC misconduct which was hid from view at the original trial.

"Diplock courts were a repressive measure imposed by the British Government during the conflict. They violated the right to a fair trial and disproportionately targeted Irish republicans.

"This case is the latest example of the need for a legacy agreement between both governments that is human rights compliant and meets the needs of victims and families."

Speaking outside court, solicitor Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law said the three men should never have been tried in the first place.

"It's taken far too long — these clients have waited over 30 years in order to have their convictions overturned," he said.

"The reality of the situation is the court found the police's behaviour was reprehensible. These convictions should never have happened.

"These clients lost their liberty as a result of what happened to them and they should never have been put before the courts."