Teaser released for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' starring Cillian Murphy as father of the atomic bomb

Entertainment

A FIRST teaser for Christopher Nolan's next film Oppenheimer, starring Irish actor Cillian Murphy, has been released.

The short clip from Christopher Nolan's new film, which was released yesterday sees a series of voices speaking over fiery clips, cut with black-and-white footage of Murphy in character as J Robert Oppenheimer.

The story follows Murphy as Oppenheimer who was one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, which was created during the Second World War, and who later found loyalty to the United States.

"You gave them the power to destroy themselves – it made him the most important man who ever lived," one voice declares.

The cast also include Kenneth Branagh of Belfast fame, with other cast members being Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich and David Krumholtz.

Blunt is set to play biologist Katherine Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

The trailer also shows a countdown to the film’s release date: July 21, 2023. This is preceded by another countdown of 11 months, 24 days, 15 hours, 29 minutes – alluding to the launch of the first nuclear weapon by the United States at 5:29am on July 16, 1945.

Check out the trailer below:

