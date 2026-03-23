Ten Minutes with Ben Reel

ACCLAIMED singer-songwriter Ben Reel returns with his twelfth studio album, Spirit’s Not Broken. In a world shaped by conflict, climate anxiety and social fracture, Reel’s new record offers a defiant reminder of the power of love and human connection.

Musically, Spirit’s Not Broken moves from raw rock energy into soulful, R&B-inflected grooves, echoing the emotional depth of Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, Van Morrison and Sting, while retaining Reel’s distinctive Irish voice and storytelling.

Reel first emerged from Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh, during the Troubles, when music became both refuge and resistance. After fronting the acclaimed band Trim the Velvet, he launched a solo career in 1999 and has since built a richly varied catalogue blending rock, folk, soul and Americana

What are you up to?

Currently promoting my twelfth album release Spirit's Not Broken.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Ennio Morricone - Deborah’s Theme (Once Upon a Time in America)

Which musician has most influenced you?

Bruce Springsteen

Who would be in your ideal band?

Elvin Jones on drums, Charles Mingus on bass, Jimi Hendrix on guitar, Miles Davis on Trumpet , John Coltrane on saxophone, Prince on vocals and 2nd guitar.

How did you get started in music?

After being at a Bruce Springsteen concert at Slane castle 1985, I began playing guitar.

Pantomime or opera?

Opera

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Kilkenny City or West Cork

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

Mozart

Have you a favourite line from a song?

'Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans' - John Lennon

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My 1978 Fender Telecaster guitar

What's the best thing about where you live?

Rolling hills, like Teletubby land

. . . . and the worst?

the Teletubbies.... only joking - that there is a border separating North and South

What's the greatest lesson life has taught you? What do you believe in?

What humans learn from history is nothing. I Believe that love and kindness to each other is the answer to the world's problems.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Music is the greatest art form - The Beatles: Rubber Soul, Revolver or Sgt Pepper, take your pick!

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My wife, Julieanne