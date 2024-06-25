Ten Minutes with Cork singer Áine Duffy
Ten Minutes with Cork singer Áine Duffy

COUNTY Cork singer Áine Duffy will be releasing her Keep Her Lit album this summer.

But Áine’s vision extends beyond music.

After a successful project during the pandemic brought music to the public with a converted old donkey box to stage/camper called the DUFFBOX, she is now revolutionising the touring experience.

She has plans to convert a van into a multi-functional mobile music unit.” A new Duffbox for the people of the Irish music industry”

This innovative vehicle will offer accommodation, cooking facilities, and a built-in stage, reducing the overheads associated with touring and bringing live music to communities at an affordable cost.

This week she took time out to talk to The Irish Post....

What are you up to? 

I'm fundraising to build a new Duffbox van. I'm also looking for beautiful places in each county to stage shows in order to bring music to communities, make gigs less expensive for the audience and keep touring costs down for the bands.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Jeff Buckley

How did you get started in music? 

Singing in the pubs in my hometown.

What are your roots? 

West Cork mostly — all my grandparents except for one was from West Meath.

 Pantomime or opera? 

Ahhhhh pantomime. I love the craic.

What is your favourite place in Ireland? 

West Cork

What would be your motto? 

Keep her lit!

Which living person do you most admire? 

Mary Robinson, Blindboy

Who will act you when they make a film of your life? 

Cillian Murphy. See him in Disco Pigs!

If you weren’t a musician, what other job would you be really good at?

Carpentry

What's the best piece of advice you've been given this year? 

Put out the music you love and what comes out, not what people expect.

Have you a favourite line from a song? 

"You curl around me like a fern in the spring " — John Marytn

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My blue Patrick Eggle electric guitar.

What’s the best thing about where you live? 

The nature and warmth.

...and the worst? 

Friends struggling to find accomodation.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you? 

Trust my own instinct.

What gives you the greatest laugh? 

I love words, accents and chats.

What do you believe in?

That we need to be kind to each other and nature and stop fighting over religion and land. Simple

What do you consider the greatest work of art? 

My little sustainable house, which I built myself, designed etc.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life? 

Nearly obvious and not trying to be cheesy but  — music!

