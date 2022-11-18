Ten minutes with HamsandwicH's Podge McNamee
Podge McNamee, left, is one third of the Irish indie band HamsandwicH

INDIE rockers HamsandwicH have been one of Ireland’s most steadily successful bands over the years. 

Previous album Stories From the Surface debuted at #1 on Ireland’s official album chart – marking the first time an unsigned Irish act accomplished this feat - and the group have opened for heavyweight international artists such as Arcade Fire and Pixies since.

Having sold out Dublin’s prestigious Olympia Theatre on three occasions, they have also played on the main stages at the Electric Picnic and Longitude Festival.

Additionally, they have performed at the legendary Slane Castle with Bon Jovi, and were personally invited by Mumford & Sons to support them in Phoenix Park.

They released their latest album, Magnify on September 30.

What are you up to right now?

Watching the news. FML

Who are your heroes? 

Stephen Malkmus, Frank Black and Muhammad Ali.

What's been the best decade of your life so far and why?

This one. Bought my first home and engaged to my future wife.

Also released our best album to date.

What record sends a shiver down your spine? 

Big Thief’s albums Masterpiece and Capacity. The track Mary in particular.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Probably Levi’s in West Cork. Ballydehob or visiting my folks’ house in Kells, Co. Meath

What makes you angry? 

Traffic, rude/aggressive people (a.k.a bullies).

What book influenced you most? 

Nothing majorly influenced me but some great biographies like Roy Keane’s, Muhammad Ali’s, Ozzy Osborne’s and Andre Agassi’s book is a fairly incredible read.

What was the worst moment of your life?

A very messy break up.

Which local star in any field should the world outside Ireland know about?

Artists Marc Corrigan and Derick Smith, but they are getting there.

If you could change one thing in your life, what would it be? 

To improve my attention span.

What is the best lesson life has taught you?

Sorry what was the question again?

What is your favourite film and why?

Les Intouchables. An amazing French movie.

What do you believe in? 

Life after love of course.

What trait do others criticise you for? 

My attention span.

Where do you live and what are the best and worst things about that place? 

Live in Kells. People are super friendly and the place is quaint and affordable and peaceful. The worst thing is that it’s fairly quiet and peaceful that it could have more to occupy you.

On what occasion is it OK to lie?

If it’s to avoid unnecessary hurt.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Magnify.

What is your ultimate guilty pleasure?

Terrible comedies, like Adam Sandler stuff.

Who is/was the love of your life?

I have many thankfully. My future wife Magda, if you need specifics.

See More: HamsandwicH, Podge McNamee

