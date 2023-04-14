Ten minutes with Late Night Pharmacy

Late Night Pharmacy are an alternative rock band from Dublin whose latest release is Can’t Sleep Without Paracetamol
The four band members answer our questions
What are you up to?
Fionn: I’m in work I really hope my boss doesn’t notice I’m answering these questions instead of doing my job
Oisín: Taking a break from studying uilleann pipe recording for college.
Bastiaan: Chores, mundane household stuff.
Rob: Going for an overpriced coffee
Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?
Fionn: In the Backseat by Arcade Fire, when the distorted guitar comes in at the first chorus
Oisín: Telephasic Workshop by Boards of Canada
Bastiaan: Alone Tonight by Above & Beyond
Rob: The chorus of Bigger than Us by White Lies
Which musician has most influenced you?
Fionn: James Kelly
Oisín: Josh Homme
Bastiaan: Bob Dylan
Rob: Ben Howard
Who would be in your ideal band?
Fionn: Yoshiko Ohara on vocals, Carlos Dengler on bass and Ben Koller on drums
Oisín: Josh Homme, Ski Mask the Slump God, Dave Brubeck, Brad Wilk
Bastiaan:Vocals by Tom Smith, songwriting by Tuomas Holopainen and beats by Carbon Based Lifeforms
Rob:Fionn, Oisín and Bastiaan But I can’t help but notice they didn't pick me. Pretty rude.
How did you get started in music?
Fionn:I started playing the violin when I was four. My mum claims that I asked for violin lessons, but that isn’t how I remember it.
Oisín: I started cello lessons at age 8. Fionn’s my older brother, and at 11 I asked him to teach me guitar. He said no, you’re learning bass and that was it. Haha!
Bastiaan: It was expected from my parents when I turned six. My first choice was the violin.
Rob:Asking for a guitar when I was about 12 and trying to play Damien Rice and Oasis songs in my room.
Where are you from in Ireland, and what are your roots?
Fionn: I’m from south Dublin
Oisín: South Dublin, up the Teer
Bastiaan: I'm Belgian, but some people mistake me for a Kerryman because I've spent many nights talking to drunks working in bars around Killarney
Rob: Not too far from Fionn and Oisín, South Dub.
What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?
Fionn: Rita Ora, Eric Prydz, Razihel and Tomcraft
Oisín: Blank Banshee - Gaia, Liam O’Flynn - self titled, Parcels - Day/Night
Bastiaan: Tamino, Faithless, Oscar & The Wolf
Rob: The Smiths, Fred Again, Talos, Bright Eyes
Pantomime or opera?
Fionn: I’ve never been to the opera, so it’d have to be panto by default
Oisín: Whichever one doesn’t have any of the Jedwards in it
Bastiaan: Opera
Rob: Jedward and the Giant Beanstalk, panto
What is your favourite place in Ireland?
Fionn: Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, preferably in August so that it’s warm enough for swimming.
Oisín: Three Rock Mountain
Bastiaan: Lough Leane in Killarney
Rob: Glendalough
What would be your motto?
Fionn: No matter how much you moisturise, you will never become moisture.
Oisín: Big, dirty, stinkin’ bass
Bastiaan: Live without expectations
Rob: You’ve gotta crack a few eggs to make an omelette.
Which living person do you most admire?
Fionn: The psychiatrist Scott Siskind, who has influenced the way I think more than any other person
Oisín: Rachel Reilly off Countdown
Bastiaan: My parents, for putting up with me for 18 years
Who will act you when they make a film of your life?
Fionn: I get mistaken for Prince Harry a lot, so I guess he can have the job, given that podcasting doesn’t seem to be panning out for him too well.
Oisín: Domhnall Gleeson, I pray
Bastiaan: Matthew Gray Gubler
Rob: Frankie Muniz
Bowie or Beyoncé?
Fionn: Bowie, although I can’t honestly say I’m a huge fan of either
Oisín: Bowie no question
Bastiaan: Not a fan of either
Rob: Bowie
If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?
Fionn: Music critic, considering I spend half of my waking life complaining about bands I hate.
Oisín: I really enjoy organising things, librarian maybe.
Bastiaan: Customer service, I'm very good at pretending I care about people and their first world problems.
Rob: I’d love to work in a bank.
What's the best piece of advice you've been given this year?
Fionn: Don’t put your initials on any decision if you can help it.
Oisín: Learn to code, still haven’t done it
Bastiaan: Don't go to Coppers, it ain't worth the tenner
Rob: Lie on your CV
Have you a favourite line from a song?
Fionn: Listening to music for the lyrics is like watching blue movies for the plot.
Oisín: “Fan the flames of love, a classy action suit to dance in.”
Bastiaan: “You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”
Rob: “The club is the best place to find love and the bar is where I go.” Ed Sheeran
In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?
Fionn: My girlfriend is from Kyrgyzstan and gave me a tumar, which is like a Kyrgyz dreamcatcher It’s the last thing I look at before I go to sleep.
Oisín: A necklace with the word grá in ogham on it
Bastiaan: Yuppienalle, IKEA's keychain mobile phone holder, best 75 cents I've ever spent
What’s the best thing about where you live?
Fionn: It’s very close to the Phoenix Park, so if I ever get an irrepressible urge to look at a deer I can satisfy it very easily.
Oisín: It’s on the foot of the Dublin mountains
Bastiaan: The restaurants, bars and live music around Rathmines
Rob: The scenic Grand Canal
and the worst?
Fionn: The deer aren’t nearly as interested in me as I am in them
Oisín: Waves of drunk teenagers going to Longitude every year
Bastiaan: The rent
Rob: The Viking splash tour goes by every 30 minutes
What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?
Fionn: Just because gin looks like water, doesn’t mean there aren’t calories in it.
Oisín: Not knowing what you’re doing can be fun and relaxing.
Bastiaan: It's ok to feel lost at times
What gives you the greatest laugh?
Fionn: Shane Clifford
Oisín: The movie Top Secret
Bastiaan: Tourists attempting to conquer Irish weather with umbrellas
Rob: Kyle Mooney from Goodneighborstuff
What do you believe in?
Fionn: Superintelligent AI is a more pressing threat to the human race than climate change
Oisín: The value of a philosophy degree
Bastiaan: I believe good will always conquer evil, but never without a price
Rob: I don’t know!
What do you consider the greatest work of art?
Fionn: Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami is my favourite novel ever
Oisín: Queens of the Stone Age - …Like Clockwork
Bastiaan: The Stages of Life by Caspar David Friedrich
Rob: The Spire on O'Connell Street
Who/what is the greatest love of your life?
Fionn: The Turkish Kebab House on Parnell St
Oisín: Jerry Seinfeld
Bastiaan: My girlfriend (she's watching me fill out these questions)
Rob: Pizza