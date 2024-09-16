TEN MINUTES with Rhyss Davies of Sauce Gang Collective

Sauce Gang Collective are a Dublin hip-hop / pop-fusion six-piece band. They’ve just released their album Mustard Melodies.

Rhyss Davies, guitarist and vocalist answered our questions.

What are you up to?

Eating my lunch

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Destiny from the Yakuza 6 soundtrack

Which musician has most influenced you?

Tom DeLonge

How did you get started in music?

I was pretty much forced to start with music. I remember coming home from school when I was like, maybe 10 years old? I was told by my mam that I got guitar lessons for my birthday. I ended up throwing a temper tantrum because I really didn't want to play music. I agreed to go to the first lesson to see if I liked it. I was plotting to try it just to say I didn't like it so that I didn't have to do it. I suppose you can say I ended up enjoying it.

Where are you from?

Dublin, East wall

Have you a favourite all-time singer / band?

It’s varied throughout the years but right now my favourite is Jimmy Eat World, an Arizona rock band.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

My friend did a marathon recently so we all made him a playlist to keep him hyped up. I've been listening to that.

What’s your favourite film?

50/50

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

Diary of a Wimpy Kid definitely gave me an ego, hahahaha.

Which living person do you most admire?

Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

The ability to put up with me

What would be your motto?

When we realise how little we mean to the universe, we realise how important we are to each other.

What’s the worst advice you’ve ever been given?

Go to college.

What’s best thing about where you live?

Living in Dublin means everything is only 20 minutes away

And the worst . . .

Everything costs a bomb

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Have patience. I'm still learning that, though.

What do you believe in?

I believe everything is connected one way or the other.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

The law of the conservation of energy

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

I'm obliged to say my girlfriend