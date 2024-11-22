Ten Minutes with singer-songwriter Chris Wilson
Ten Minutes with singer-songwriter Chris Wilson

DUBLIN singer-songwriter Chris Wilson is a stalwart on Ireland’s indie folk scene.

He has just released his track The Devil May Care, and took ten minutes out to talk to the Irish Post this week...

Which musician has most influenced you?

Chris Whitley, hands down. Once I heard him I felt like I had been listening to him my entire life. Stunningly unique guitar playing with a voice like no one's ever heard.

Was music part of your upbringing?

My mother used to play the violin at home when I was small and my dad's friends would often be in playing music. I was sent to piano lessons when I was around 8 or 9, which wasn't for me.

In primary school, I had a fantastic teacher called Carl O Flaherty. He printed these wonderful books of Irish poems and songs for the students. Singing in class was my favourite part of school. I also have fond memories of singing in the Rolestown panto.

Dublin based singer-songwriter Chris Wilson has just released a new track

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

At the moment I'm listening to Nick Drake, Air, John Martyn, Chris Whitley and Future Islands.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

I love Donabate/Portrane beach. I spent a lot of my formative years here, both as a child and as a teenager. I still go there if I need to relax or get away from the city.

It's quiet, a place where the woods meet the sea, always a place of deep calm for me.

Which living person do you most admire?

Bob Dylan. Still on tour at age 83. Still writing and releasing music. It's unbelievable.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

A musician I played with in Camden town once told me: “Don't try to be like another musician, that's when you get hurt.”

I didn't understand what he meant at the time, but then after a few weeks of trying to sing like a rock singer, I lost my voice. I think that's what he meant.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

It has to be my Martin guitar. I've had it for over 15 years now. It has never let me down and just sounds better with age.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

I live in Summerhill, Dublin 1 at the moment. I can see the Spire from my back yard and Croke Park from my front door. I love living so close to the city centre.

 ...and the worst?

It can be a bit crazy during sporting events/concerts, with the size of the crowds, just going to the shop can be a bit of a mission.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

To never give up on yourself. You never know when a door will open and something exciting will happen.

 What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Really well-cooked food. I love going to a great restaurant and eating something that hits all the senses. I ate in Chapter One (which is on my doorstep) last year. I still can't stop thinking about that meal. The dishes were like paintings, the service was like theatre, and it tasted delicious.

