Ten Minutes with The Peppered Aces

The Peppered Aces are an Irish folk rock band formed on St Patrick's Day 2016 in Watford. They began by playing coversat Irish pubs and festivals but have recently hit a creative wave and are producing their own music.

What are you up to?

On New Year’s Eve we had our band van robbed with £6K worth of our equipment inside. We are running a night on February 1st in The Claddagh Ring to try raise some money to re-buy our equipment.

We’ll be promoting our new original song Howlin’ at the Moon, a high-energy anthem from that captures the fiery frustrations of a construction supervisor who’s perpetually one hammer strike away from losing it. The song paints a vivid picture of life on the building site—where tempers are as short.

What are your Irish roots?

Joe – Portarlington, Co.Laois born to parents from the same area

Ronan – Enniscrone, Co. Sligo born to parents from the same area

Patrick – Born in UK, moved to Cleveland at a young age. Father from Achill

Island, mother from Wolverhampton

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Over much deliberation, we have a common interest in the County Galway. Great people there and its city captures the essence of Ireland.

What would you say has been your proudest moment on stage?

We have had a few of these but travelling to the US to gig out there was fun. We are really looking forward to playing our own music on stage and our upcoming gig at Trafalgar Square on 16th March will be a proud moment to play to a large crowd.

What has been your favourite venue?

We have a few haunts that we love but it was a particularly proud moment to get the opportunity to play The Claddagh Ring a few years ago which we now do regularly

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

The pub menu. Life-changing when you’re hangry.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

The ability to get a round in before the band finishes tuning up.

What would be your motto?

Never start on time; the crowd needs a pint first.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

It used to be our band van before it got robbed, it was a funny little thing but it got us from A to B, held together with prayers and laughter.

What’s best thing about where you live?

The best thing about being an Irish folk rock band in London is the opportunity to bring a piece of home to a city that thrives on diversity and culture. There’s something truly special about sharing the spirit and storytelling of Irish music with people from all over the world, many of whom have their own unique connection to Ireland or simply love the energy and emotion in the songs.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Never underestimate the power of a good fiddle, or a good cup of tea.

What do you believe in?

Honesty, integrity and pints!

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

The music

The Peppered Aces play The Claddagh Ring, London NW4 on February 1st

The band will be joined by Enda Tarmey and Aaron Moran along with DJ Phelim after the Six Nations rugby game between Ireland and England.

Tickets from Eventbrite here