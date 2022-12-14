'The Banshees of Inisherin' receives nine nominations Oscar-predicting Critics Choice Awards
Entertainment

'The Banshees of Inisherin' receives nine nominations Oscar-predicting Critics Choice Awards

THE NOMINATIONS for the Critics Choice Awards (CCA) have been announced, with The Banshees of Inisherin receiving the fourth most nominations.

The awards are largely seen as a barometer for predicting the winners of the Oscars, with winners regularly going on to win the Academy Award.

The Banshees of Inisherin, which is leading the nominations for the Golden globe awards, has received nine nominations overall fat the CCA.

It has received a nomination for Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy.

Martin McDonagh has received nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, while Colin Farrell is nominated in the Best Actor category.

Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan have been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor gongs, while Kerry Condon is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

The film comes up against Everything Everywhere All At Once, which leads the nominations with 14 in total.

In addition to Best Picture and Best Comedy nods, the film racked up several acting nominations including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan.

Steven Spielberg once again received a Best Director nomination, this time for Best Picture nominee The Fabelmans, plus a nod for Best Original Screenplay alongside Tony Kushner.

Babylon received ten nominations, with Elvis, Tár and Avatar: The Way of Water all receiving nominations in various categories.

Previously announced television awards contenders include Abbott Elementary and Better Call Saul.

It was also announced that Hollywood icon Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s show.

“We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin.

“This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long. Our collective opinion about the year’s finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community.”

The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler on 15 January 15 2023.

See More: Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Critics Choice Awards, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Related

'The Banshees of Inisherin' leads Golden Globe nominations
Entertainment 2 days ago

'The Banshees of Inisherin' leads Golden Globe nominations

By: Connell McHugh

Brendan Gleeson announced as upcoming Saturday Night Live host
Entertainment 2 months ago

Brendan Gleeson announced as upcoming Saturday Night Live host

By: Irish Post

'The Banshees of Inisherin' receives 15-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
Entertainment 3 months ago

'The Banshees of Inisherin' receives 15-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

New laws to give rights to parents of children born through surrogacy and allow pre-approved commercial agreements abroad
News 1 day ago

New laws to give rights to parents of children born through surrogacy and allow pre-approved commercial agreements abroad

By: Connell McHugh

Christmas crackers to turf candles: How to have an Irish Christmas if you can’t get home
Entertainment 1 day ago

Christmas crackers to turf candles: How to have an Irish Christmas if you can’t get home

By: Irish Post

Ireland records its coldest day since 2010
News 1 day ago

Ireland records its coldest day since 2010

By: Connell McHugh

Harry claims 'they were happy to lie to protect by brother' in new trailer for Netflix series
Entertainment 2 days ago

Harry claims 'they were happy to lie to protect by brother' in new trailer for Netflix series

By: Connell McHugh

-7C recorded in Galway as flights cancelled between Ireland and UK
News 2 days ago

-7C recorded in Galway as flights cancelled between Ireland and UK

By: Connell McHugh