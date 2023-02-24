The Fógues bring the music of Munster to England
The Fógues are a young four-piece ballad group from north Cork, a few miles from Mitchelstown at the foot of the Galtee Mountains. They’ll be bringing their brand of traditional and folk music to England over the St Patrick’s weekend on their Overseas Tour

The band’s single Golden Vale was released late last year.

The Fógues are comprised of four Fogarty cousins (hence the name) who formed their band in 2017 and focus on the traditional music culture of the Munster region. They come from families steeped in the traditional music of the region

They’ll be appearing at The Song Loft, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes on March 17, at Cardington Village Hall, Bedford on March 18, and Market House, Minchinhampton, Stroud on March 19.

www.facebook.com/thefogues

