Ten minutes with Cork artist Kevin Walsh

CORK artist Kevin Walsh’s debut single and music video are released this month.

This week he took some time out to talk to the Irish Post...

What are you up to?

I’m currently promoting my upcoming single Not a Dry Eye in the House, a cover version of a Meat Loaf song. It releases on October 27, but the music video premiered in Ireland, as part of the Dublin International Short Film and Music Festival, on October 7.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Battle of the Heroes from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (John Williams). I’m a big believer that music is a visual art and that all good music tells a story. Just by listening to it, you can see Obi-Wan, you can see Darth Vader and the fiery cliffs where they fight.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Meat Loaf. The way he always gave a hundred per cent every time and delivered everything he did with a “do-or-die” importance. He was an actor as well so he always understood the importance of drawing every single bit of character and emotion that you can get out of a line. This upcoming single is my chance to showcase that influence. I would even say my artistic path right now is influenced by him. We met in 2020 and up until that point, I was very reticent about putting myself out there as an artist, but that meeting changed that.

Who would be in your ideal band?

For the main rhythm section, it would be Meat Loaf’s band The Neverland Express; Paul Crook + Randy Flowers (guitars), Andy Ascolese (piano), Danny Miranda (bass) and John Miceli (drums). Add Brian May and Slash for extra guitars, plus the London Philharmonic Orchestra behind all of them conducted by John Williams and we’re onto something. Have Emily Estefan, Caroline Kay and Avril Lavigne on background/female vocals.

How did you get started in music?

It’s cliché to say, but music has always been a part of my life. There was never a conscious moment of ‘okay, I’m going to get started with this’. I was always doing music in some shape or form be it school recitals or singing at birthday parties.

Where are you from?

I’m from Cork. Born ‘up the north side’ as they say in the city, from Gurranabraher originally but I’ve lived in Ballincollig nearly all my life.

What’s on your Spotify at the minute?

Everything from My Chemical Romance, to Disney, to Early Music to Bread.

Football or art galleries?

Football in art galleries. Instant red card to anyone who knocks over the paintings and statues. It would be a much more entertaining game that way.

Opera or vaudeville?

Opera, all the time, every time. I’m slightly biased though as I’ve been in several operas. Pagliacci (Leoncavallo) was the first theatrical show I did of any kind.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Inis Oirr, the smallest of the Aran Irelands. I went there in 2016 on a college trip and loved the place. There’s hardly any traffic so I was able to cycle around the whole island (and I’m not a cyclist). Something about small islands / villages just has that magical quality. When I retire, I’d definitely consider moving to Inis Oirr.

What would be your motto?

You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.

If you were told musicians are no longer welcome in Ireland, where would you go?

Hokkaido, Japan. I wouldn’t go like Nashville or New York or London just to follow what everybody else is doing, no. I’d go to Hokkaido and start my own little trend all by myself.

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

Mozart, but again I’m biased.

Which living person do you most admire?

My mom Cathy. To say that she is the most loving, supportive and tenacious person you could ever meet is an understatement. As an autistic person, I needed a lot of support growing up and not only was she willing to provide it, but she had ambitions for me to find my place in the world, no matter what, even when others didn’t. There was nothing she couldn’t solve if it was discussed over a cup of Barry’s tea. She’s been sadly diagnosed with early-onset dementia but still faces every day with a smile on her face.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

If we were making this 20 – 30 years ago, Jack Black would have been ideal. In this day and age, Josh Gad fits the bill very well.

Who will you thank in your Grammy award acceptance speech?

The nice lady in the local café who puts extra flakes in my cappuccino. And my cat Phoebe. She’s the first one who always hears my vocalisations and my original songs as they progress in writing from start to finish.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

I’m going to cheat slightly here by picking a line from my upcoming cover single: ‘Time stood still for you and I/Now it’s sad enough to make you cry’. Because it really reflects love so well. When you are that much in love with somebody, time does stand still. Everything around you stops. All that exists in the world is you and this other person. But by the same token, it’s the saddest thing there is when the person is gone.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Be true to your authentic self. If you mask or try to hide it, the truth has a way of catching up eventually.

What do you believe in?

I believe in collaboration and helping each other. In charting a path forward on top of the mountain so you can invite others up to enjoy the view.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux, which in turn inspired the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. I love stories that explore topics like love, isolation, longing and self-destruction.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Creativity and the whole process behind it.

Not a Dry Eye in the House releases on October 27th. Pre-order the song now from the following link: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kevinwalsh/not-a-dry-eye-in-the-house