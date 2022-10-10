The Quiet Girl makes history as it surpasses €1m at Irish-UK box office
The Quiet Girl/An Cailín Ciúin has surpassed €1 million at the box office in Ireland and the UK, a feat which has never before been reached by an Irish language film.

The directorial debut from Colm Bairéad explores the meaning of family in 1980s rural Ireland through the eyes of a neglected young girl Cáit, played by newcomer Catherine Clinch.

The film has been widely acclaimed, and this year received 7 IFTAs overall including for director, actress, cinematography, editing, production design, and original score.

Produced by Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal, The Quiet Girl was developed and produced as part of the Cine4 Irish-language feature film scheme and financed by Screen Ireland, Irish-language broadcaster TG4 and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Indie distributor Super has also secured the rights to the film, which has also been chosen as Ireland's nomination for the Best International Feature Film for the 2023 Oscars.

Fifteen international films will be selected for the next stage of the Oscars process on Wednesday 21 December. The shortlist will be announced in January.

Read the Irish Post's interview with director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi here.

See More: An Cailín, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi, Colm Bairéad, TG4, The Quiet Girl

