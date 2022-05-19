Toy Show The Musical tickets now on sale

THIS DECEMBER, Toy Show The Musical is bringing the magic of The Late Late Toy Show to the theatre stage for the very first time and tickets are now on sale.

It's billed as "a mischievous, musical experience for the whole family - where the children are in charge and the adults get to be kids again!"

The show will follow one little girl's Toy Show adventure as she and her family prepare for the biggest night of their lives.

It's a story about family, tradition and how the magic of the Toy Show brings the whole world together each year for one amazing night.

Created and developed by RTÉ with a team of creative talents from the world of theatre, Toy Show The Musical celebrates all of the magic which underpins the Toy Show to create a truly special and original new Irish musical.

Full of fun, laughter and love we see how the Toy Show allows children to realise that the magic they need to change their world already exists within them.

From small beginnings in 1975, the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show has grown to become a singular phenomenon in modern Irish culture. In 2021, all viewing records were broken with a live TV audience for the Late Late Toy Show of more than 1.5 million people, representing a staggering 81% share of viewers.

Toy Show The Musical comes to the Auditorium at the Convention Centre Dublin from 10-31 December 2022.

Ticket prices start at €25 per person and go on sale on 19 May 2022.

For details of all shows and to book tickets go to: www.rte.ie/toyshowthemusical