Trailer for Ridley Scott’s epic Gladiator II starring Paul Mescal released

A FIRST look at Ridley Scott’s epic Gladiator II movie, which is due to be released in November, has arrived today.

Paramount Pictures have shared their much anticipated first trailer for the film, which stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

Normal People star Mescal, who hails from Maynooth in Co. Kildare, was last seen in the hit 2023 film All of us Strangers in which he starred alongside Andrew Scott.

For 2024 he takes the lead in the sequel to Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning 2000 film Gladiator, which starred Russel Crowe as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius.

Gladiator II is set several decades after the first instalment, where Mescal plays the role of Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla.

Lucius, who is the grandson of Rome’s former emperor Marcus Aurelius, lives with his wife and child in Numidia.

But when Roman soldiers, led by general Marcus Acacius, invade his town, he is forced into slavery and resolves to fight as a gladiator.

A first look poster for the film, released earlier this week, shows the Irish actor ready for battle, kneeling in the arena, in full gladiator gear.

He stars alongside The Last of Us actor Pascal in the movie, as well as Hollywood stalwart Washington, and Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn.

Gladiator II is set for international release on November 22.