Man hospitalised after hammer attack by burglars in his home

A MAN has been left with serious injuries after being attacked by burglars in his Co. Down home.

Four masked men entered the man’s property in Conlig, Newtownards at around 11.30pm on November 25.

They attacked the man with weapons, including a claw hammer, the PSNI has confirmed.

“We received a report just after 11.30pm that four masked men had forced their way into a residential property on Main Street by smashing the front door,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Gray said.

“They then attacked the occupant with weapons including a claw hammer.”

He added: "He sustained serious injuries including a number of suspected fractures and open wounds.

“He remains in hospital for treatment but, thankfully, the injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

The burglars are described as four men, aged in their 20s, who were all dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen men matching this description in the area,” Det Seg Gray said.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage,” he added.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1675 25/11/25.”