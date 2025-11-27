Man hospitalised after hammer attack by burglars in his home
News

Man hospitalised after hammer attack by burglars in his home

A MAN has been left with serious injuries after being attacked by burglars in his Co. Down home.

Four masked men entered the man’s property in Conlig, Newtownards at around 11.30pm on November 25.

They attacked the man with weapons, including a claw hammer, the PSNI has confirmed.

“We received a report just after 11.30pm that four masked men had forced their way into a residential property on Main Street by smashing the front door,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Gray said.

“They then attacked the occupant with weapons including a claw hammer.”

He added: "He sustained serious injuries including a number of suspected fractures and open wounds.

“He remains in hospital for treatment but, thankfully, the injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

The burglars are described as four men, aged in their 20s, who were all dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen men matching this description in the area,” Det Seg Gray said.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage,” he added.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1675 25/11/25.”

See More: Burglary, Co Down, Newtownards

Related
News 2 months ago

Five off-road bikes stolen from Co. Tyrone business

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 months ago

Man arrested after €50k worth of items stolen in house burglary

By: Fiona Audley

News 5 months ago

Burglars smash their way into church and steal ‘significant sum’ of cash

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 7 hours ago

Immigration rules tightened to make Ireland’s asylum system more ‘efficient’

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

New framework launched to bolster relations between Ireland and Scotland

By: Fiona Audley

Business 18 hours ago

Irish companies secured record €24m in European Space Agency contracts in 2024

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 19 hours ago

AIB says customers spent €250,000 on flights in the hour after World Cup play-off draw

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

Dublin attack that saw woman set on fire is 'beyond comprehension', says local councillor

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sport 20 hours ago

Wrong anthem gaffe sees God Save the King played ahead of Ireland women's under-19 game

By: Gerard Donaghy