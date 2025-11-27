Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd reveals she has had second leg amputated

IRISH actor Ruth Codd has revealed she has had her second leg amputated.

The Wexford native, who recently starred in BBC 1 series The Celebrity Traitors, first had a leg amputated when she was 23, due to an injury sustained while playing football at the age of 15.

Today the 29-year-old shared news of her second amputation with her social media followers.

“Hi guys, so I have some good news and some bad news,” she said.

"Good news, we've had a full circle moment, I’m back making TikTok content in my parents’ house, bad news, I can’t do it in front of that lovely blue floral wallpaper anymore, due to the fact that, that room is upstairs, and I’ve just had my second below-knee amputation,” she added.

"So unfortunately, those facilities are not available to me at the current moment in time, yes, so lots to unpack there for everyone involved."

She further confirmed that she now has a new wheelchair which she has named Fat Tony.

Codd was the third faithful to be murdered by the Traitors in the celebrity edition of the show.

Following her exit, the actor said: “Well, I really didn't expect to find my grave in between Paloma Faith and Stephen Fry. Can't say that was on my 2025 bingo card.”

She added: “I didn’t expect Claudia to be leading a funeral procession on a black horse.

“I mean...to say it’s been surreal...I’m not sure that I’m not about to be woken up from a very weird dream.”

Of her high points on the show, she added: “The highlight was probably being pushed up a hill by 18 celebrities inside a Trojan Horse, and all I had to do was work the brake!

"Again, probably not on the bingo card.

"And the list for that bingo card could go on and on – being chained up next to Clare Balding. Totally unexpected there."