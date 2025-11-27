Kate O’Connor crowned Ireland’s Athlete of the Year

HEPTATHLETE Kate O’Connor has been crowned Ireland’s Athlete of the Year at the 123.ie National Athletics Awards.

The star, who made history in Paris last year as the first Irish heptathlete to compete at an Olympics, received her gong at a prestigious ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin last night.

She was recognised for her efforts following a remarkable 2025 season that saw her win silver in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo, gold at the World University Games, and medals at both the World and European Indoor Championships.

She twice broke her own national heptathlon and pentathlon records, finishing the year as the top-ranked European and number two in the world.

Born in Newry, Co. Down, but now living in Dundalk, Co. Louth, the 24-year-old also collected the Field & Multi Event Athlete of the Year Award last night.

Elsewhere Derval O’Rourke was inducted into the Irish Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Cork native first burst onto the international stage in 2003, breaking the 13 second mark for the first time with a 12.96 in the 100m hurdles to finish fourth at the European U23 Athletics Championships in Poland.

That performance set a new national record but also secured her the ‘A standard’ qualification for the 2004 Olympic Games and marked the beginning of an illustrious career that would see O’Rourke represent Ireland at three Olympic Games.

Her breakthrough continued in 2006 when she claimed World Indoor gold in the 60m hurdles, cementing her status as one of Ireland’s most decorated athletes.

World champions Greta Streimikyte and Orla Comerford also received special acknowledgement at last night’s event following outstanding 2025 seasons that saw them bring home gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in India.

“The 123.ie National Athletics Awards provide an important opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our athletes and the organisation over the past year,” Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland, said last night.

“They also allow us to express our gratitude to the members, coaches, officials, and clubs whose dedication and commitment are fundamental to the success of our sport.”

He added: “2025 has been a landmark year for Athletics Ireland, highlighted by a record 75,078 registered members. We look forward to building on these accomplishments as we prepare for an exciting and ambitious 2026 and beyond.”