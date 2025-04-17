Trailer released for Danny Boyle’s horror sequel 28 Years Later reveals epic cast
Trailer released for Danny Boyle’s horror sequel 28 Years Later reveals epic cast

THE TRAILER for Danny Boyle’s new horror film 28 Years Later has dropped today.

It reveals the setting for the sequel, which follows the 2002 hit 28 Days Later, which was directed by Boyle, starred Cillian Murphy and was written by Alex Garland.

Garland has returned to write the sequel, and Murphy, whose character Jim’s future was unclear at the end of the first film, is on board as executive producer.

Dr. Kelson, played by Ralph Fiennes, in Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later

This film is the first instalment of a planned 28 Years Later trilogy, Manchester-born Boyle, whose parents hailed from Co. Galway, has revealed.

He added that Murphy fans may have to wait to see him on screen, with a second film, 28 Years Later - The Bone Temple, directed by Nia Costa, already completed, and a third, due to be led by Boyle, expected to start filming once he gets a look at the audience reaction to the first film.

“I still love an apocalypse, British-style,” Boyle said of the sequels.

“I still love the infected. And I still love blowing shit up," he added as the trailer dropped.

Regarding when Murphy will make an appearance in the trilogy, he said: “Like all good things in life, you may have to wait a little while for him to make his appearance.”

Jodie Comer is among the stars who feature in the sequel

In the meantime a stellar cast has been assembled for the first movie, with Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes all on board.

The first instalment occurs almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory.

Now, while the UK is still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected.

Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and his son Spike (Alfie Williams) in the first film of the 28 Years Later trilogy

The action focuses on one such group of survivors, who live on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway.

“When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well,” a Sony Pictures spokesperson explained.

The film is set to be released in cinemas on June 20, 2025.

Watch the trailer here...

