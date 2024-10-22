Tumbling Paddies and BibleCode Sundays turn out for Irish charity fundraiser

MUSIC fans were in for an extra special treat at a recent fundraising night held for an Irish charity in London
A host of Irish music stars turned out for An Irish Shindig, which was a special fundraising concert for icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy) which took place at the Electric Ballroom in Camden.
The Tumbling Paddies, the BibleCode Sundays and Niall McNamee were all on the bill, suitably led by Joe O’Neill as MC.
A great crowd were in attendance to enjoy an evening of Irish music and celebration in support of the mental health charity which has been supporting the Irish community for over 25 years.
Here are all the pictures from the event...
Tara Murphy, Brendan McNicholas and Paul and Breda O'Donnell enjoying the night (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Sinead Dineen is pictured with Joe Cotterill and Ronan McManus from the BibleCode Sundays (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Andy Cox, Manager of the Tumbling Paddies, Katie Doyle from the London Irish Centre and Tumbling Paddies band member Martin Treacy. (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Helena Donohoe and Janice Flynn. (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Niall McNamee. (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Aled Thomas and Peter McGinley. (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Sheila and Thomas Murphy. Cork born Sheila worked at the Electric Ballroom venue 63 years ago when it was the famous Irish dancehall the Buffalo (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Alan and Amanda Connery, Mark Gillan, Helen Patterson, Shaun Connery and Avril Foley.
(Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
James Meade, MIchelle Dolan, Stephen Hanna, Triona Dowd, Charlie Clinton and Angeline Yue. (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
The BibleCode Sundays. (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Kate Kennedy, Kelley Doyle and Sophie Finegan. (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Joe McParland, Christine Buicke, Leonard Durac and David Walsh from the Irish Embassy. (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Tara Cronin from icap, Kate Fuller from the Electric Ballroom, Ross Finegan and Deirdre Fraser, wife of Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser. (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
MC for the evening Joe O'Neill. (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Caroline McLoughlin, Sran McCloskey and Michaela McDaid. (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
The Tumbling Paddies (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
