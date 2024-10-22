Tumbling Paddies and BibleCode Sundays turn out for Irish charity fundraiser

MUSIC fans were in for an extra special treat at a recent fundraising night held for an Irish charity in London

A host of Irish music stars turned out for An Irish Shindig, which was a special fundraising concert for icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy) which took place at the Electric Ballroom in Camden.

The Tumbling Paddies, the BibleCode Sundays and Niall McNamee were all on the bill, suitably led by Joe O’Neill as MC.

A great crowd were in attendance to enjoy an evening of Irish music and celebration in support of the mental health charity which has been supporting the Irish community for over 25 years.