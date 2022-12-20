WATCH: Cillian Murphy stars in first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer'

A NEW trailer for Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer is here.

Starring Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy as famous theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the story follows the scientist's creation of the atomic bomb during the post-WWII arms race.

"We imagine a future and our imaginings horrify us," Murphy's Oppenheimer says in a voiceover for the trailer as footage of explosions and nuclear fusion appear on screen.

"They won't fear it until they understand it. And they won't understand it until they've used it," he continues.

In other clips, we see the research team take shelter before they detonate a weapon and the process of building an atomic bomb.

"Theory will take you only so far," Oppenheimer says in another voiceover.

We alco see Oppenheimer's team make preparations for weapons testing in a remote place, as well as the scientist grappling with the realisation of the power of his creation.

"Is anyone ever going to tell the truth about what's happening here?" Oppenheimer says, as we see him tell a college to be quiet while walking down a corridor.

Alongside Murphy, the film also stars Marvel's Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as biologist and Oppenheimer's wife Katherine and Matt Damon as Manhattan Project director Leslie Groves.

Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, David Dastmalchian, Kenneth Branagh, Jack Quaid, Gary Oldman, Alex Wolff, Benny Safdie, Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clarke and Matthew Modine, Christopher Denham and Josh Zuckerman will also feature.

Oppenheimer, based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer, is set for release on July 21, 2023.

Watch the trailer below: