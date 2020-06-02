WATCH: Ronan Keating's adorable three-year-old son stars in singer's latest music video
Entertainment

WATCH: Ronan Keating's adorable three-year-old son stars in singer's latest music video

RONAN KEATING has released a music video for his latest single Little Thing Called Love, which features clips sent in by his fans of the things that make them happy.

The video, which also features his young son Connor, was filmed in the singer’s back garden, while following social distancing rules.

Thousands of fans from across the world submitted home videos of the things that they hold most dear, the things that make them smile and help them get through these uncertain times of a worldwide pandemic.

He captured their submissions for the video by placing them in picture frames dotted around the woods where filming took place.

His three-year-old son Connor also makes an appearance, painting a special artwork which, at the end, is revealed as an exclusively commissioned pop-art collage entitled ‘Knight Nurse’ by renowned artist Lhouette.

Advertisement

Regarded as one of the UK’s leading urban pop artists, the piece depicts Covid-related iconography which aims to convey a message of hope.

On a date yet to be announced, Keating will auction the artwork to help raise funds for UNICEF’s work with children affected by the global pandemic.

Along with the recent arrival of a new baby in the Keating household, the heartening nature of the new video could not be more fitting.

“Seeing my new baby girl born in these unique times made me feel so full of joy on one hand but also heartbroken for those that have lost someone they love,” Keating admits.

“So, I hope that Little Thing Called Love might help people through in some way.”

Little Thing Called Love is one of many original songs taken from the Irishman’s upcoming album - which he describes as “a greatest hits of brand-new music”.

Over the past 12 months the former Boyzone star has been tirelessly working on the record, that celebrates an incredible solo career spanning two decades.

Advertisement

Exactly 20 years after the release of his self-titled, debut solo album, Twenty Twenty encapsulates his many musical achievements since the millennium.

“There are not many artists that have been lucky enough to have a 20-year career and still be going strong,” Keating says.

“I’m very honoured to have had that, so I wanted to mark it with an album like this.”

Ronan Keating’s new album Twenty Twenty is out on July 24 on Decca Records.

Watch the Little Thing Called Love video below

See More: Little Thing Called Love, Music Video, Ronan Keating

Related

Sinead O’Connor pays tribute to frontline workers with stunning performance of 'Thank You For Hearing Me’
News 2 days ago

Sinead O’Connor pays tribute to frontline workers with stunning performance of 'Thank You For Hearing Me’

By: Jack Beresford

Dropkick Murphys deliver first great gig of pandemic era with a little help from Bruce Springsteen
News 3 days ago

Dropkick Murphys deliver first great gig of pandemic era with a little help from Bruce Springsteen

By: Jack Beresford

Irish showband icon Brendan Bowyer dies aged 81
News 4 days ago

Irish showband icon Brendan Bowyer dies aged 81

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Hundreds of signs left at Dublin's US Embassy in support of Black Lives Matter movement
News 4 hours ago

Hundreds of signs left at Dublin's US Embassy in support of Black Lives Matter movement

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardaí in Donegal come to the rescue of injured hedgehog on motorway
News 5 hours ago

Gardaí in Donegal come to the rescue of injured hedgehog on motorway

By: Rachael O'Connor

Watch: 300 Irish churches come together to sing 1000-year-old hymn in honour of frontline workers
News 6 hours ago

Watch: 300 Irish churches come together to sing 1000-year-old hymn in honour of frontline workers

By: Rachael O'Connor

Three former pageant contestants tackle modern dating in Ireland for new TV series
Entertainment 8 hours ago

Three former pageant contestants tackle modern dating in Ireland for new TV series

By: Mal Rogers

Man in serious condition after hitting rocks while diving from rise in popular Cork swimming spot
News 9 hours ago

Man in serious condition after hitting rocks while diving from rise in popular Cork swimming spot

By: Rachael O'Connor