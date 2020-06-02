WATCH: Ronan Keating's adorable three-year-old son stars in singer's latest music video

RONAN KEATING has released a music video for his latest single Little Thing Called Love, which features clips sent in by his fans of the things that make them happy.

The video, which also features his young son Connor, was filmed in the singer’s back garden, while following social distancing rules.

Thousands of fans from across the world submitted home videos of the things that they hold most dear, the things that make them smile and help them get through these uncertain times of a worldwide pandemic.

He captured their submissions for the video by placing them in picture frames dotted around the woods where filming took place.

His three-year-old son Connor also makes an appearance, painting a special artwork which, at the end, is revealed as an exclusively commissioned pop-art collage entitled ‘Knight Nurse’ by renowned artist Lhouette.

Regarded as one of the UK’s leading urban pop artists, the piece depicts Covid-related iconography which aims to convey a message of hope.

On a date yet to be announced, Keating will auction the artwork to help raise funds for UNICEF’s work with children affected by the global pandemic.

Along with the recent arrival of a new baby in the Keating household, the heartening nature of the new video could not be more fitting.

“Seeing my new baby girl born in these unique times made me feel so full of joy on one hand but also heartbroken for those that have lost someone they love,” Keating admits.

“So, I hope that Little Thing Called Love might help people through in some way.”

Little Thing Called Love is one of many original songs taken from the Irishman’s upcoming album - which he describes as “a greatest hits of brand-new music”.

Over the past 12 months the former Boyzone star has been tirelessly working on the record, that celebrates an incredible solo career spanning two decades.

Exactly 20 years after the release of his self-titled, debut solo album, Twenty Twenty encapsulates his many musical achievements since the millennium.

“There are not many artists that have been lucky enough to have a 20-year career and still be going strong,” Keating says.

“I’m very honoured to have had that, so I wanted to mark it with an album like this.”

Ronan Keating’s new album Twenty Twenty is out on July 24 on Decca Records.